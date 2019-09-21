Comparison of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 339.88% at a $1.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, which is potential 91.93% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.34%. Competitively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.