Comparison of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.57 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 2039.52 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 15.8 and 15.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 295.26% for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $1.5. Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average price target of $62, with potential upside of 25.51%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.34%. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.