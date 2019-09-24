Comparison of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility & Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 1.6%. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.