Comparison of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.71 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$1.5 is Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 386.38%. Competitively the average target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 52.06% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 59.8%. Insiders owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.