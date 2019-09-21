Comparison of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 33.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.