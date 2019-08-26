Comparison of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 58.66 N/A -0.14 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Comstock Mining Inc. and NovaGold Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.24 beta indicates that Comstock Mining Inc. is 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. NovaGold Resources Inc. on the other hand, has -0.22 beta which makes it 122.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Mining Inc. Its rival NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 76.6 and 76.6 respectively. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Comstock Mining Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.3% of NovaGold Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.8% are NovaGold Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc. has weaker performance than NovaGold Resources Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NovaGold Resources Inc. beats Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.