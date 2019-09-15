Comparison of comScore Inc. (SCOR) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

As Business Services companies, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 10 0.40 N/A -2.35 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 152 7.38 N/A 2.83 59.29

Table 1 demonstrates comScore Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us comScore Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

comScore Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Payments Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of comScore Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Global Payments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Payments Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than comScore Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

comScore Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 5 2.63

The upside potential is 542.02% for comScore Inc. with average target price of $16.5. On the other hand, Global Payments Inc.’s potential upside is 4.02% and its average target price is $174.25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, comScore Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Payments Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75% of comScore Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Global Payments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of comScore Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Global Payments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year comScore Inc. had bearish trend while Global Payments Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.