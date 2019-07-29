Comparison of comScore Inc. (SCOR) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

We are contrasting comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 14 0.50 N/A -2.82 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 65 4.56 N/A -0.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -20.8% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.7 shows that comScore Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Envestnet Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

comScore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Envestnet Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Envestnet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

comScore Inc. has a 611.66% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.2. Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc.’s average price target is $74.83, while its potential upside is 4.48%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that comScore Inc. seems more appealing than Envestnet Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

comScore Inc. and Envestnet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 90.3%. About 1.1% of comScore Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Envestnet Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -13.73% -18.07% -50.61% -38.66% -46.42% -24.26% Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63%

For the past year comScore Inc. had bearish trend while Envestnet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Envestnet Inc. beats comScore Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.