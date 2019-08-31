Comparison of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

We will be comparing the differences between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.26 N/A -0.55 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.48 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Compugen Ltd. and Pfenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.62 beta. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pfenex Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.