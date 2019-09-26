Comparison of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.57 N/A -0.55 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.56 N/A -5.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Compugen Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Compugen Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 469.62% and its consensus target price is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.