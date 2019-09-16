Comparison of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.31 N/A -0.55 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Compugen Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival Oragenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Oragenics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.