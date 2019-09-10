Comparison of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

This is a contrast between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 31.26 N/A -0.55 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.84 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Compugen Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 12%. Competitively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.