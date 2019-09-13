Comparison of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is a contrast between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.28 N/A -0.55 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 76.76% and its consensus price target is $96.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 99.2%. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.