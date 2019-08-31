Comparison of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.26 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1237.11 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential upside is 33.41% and its average target price is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has stronger performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Compugen Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.