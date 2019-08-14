Comparison of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.63
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and South Mountain Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and South Mountain Merger Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a 61.94% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.83.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
