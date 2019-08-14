Comparison of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.63 N/A 1.39 13.79 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67 South Mountain Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a 61.94% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.