Comparison of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.66 N/A 1.39 13.79 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.51 N/A 0.30 33.97

Table 1 demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and PICO Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PICO Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PICO Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and PICO Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 11.69% and an $21.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and PICO Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 69.2%. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 10 factors PICO Holdings Inc.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.