Comparison of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

We will be comparing the differences between Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 19 1.78 49.43M 1.39 13.79 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 22.36M 0.03 323.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CF Finance Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 261,534,391.53% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 221,605,550.05% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.64% for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC with average price target of $21.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.