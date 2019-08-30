Comparison of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)

Both Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 11 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49 Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.90 N/A 0.20 12.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Atlantic Power Corporation. Atlantic Power Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Atlantic Power Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4% Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Atlantic Power Corporation’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Atlantic Power Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares and 61.3% of Atlantic Power Corporation shares. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s share owned by insiders are 55.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Atlantic Power Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88% Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14%

For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was more bullish than Atlantic Power Corporation.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats on 7 of the 9 factors Atlantic Power Corporation.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.