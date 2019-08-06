Comparison of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG-C) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 20.61 NiSource Inc. 28 2.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and NiSource Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and NiSource Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0% NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and NiSource Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, NiSource Inc.’s consensus price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 1.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.3% of NiSource Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of NiSource Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7% NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has weaker performance than NiSource Inc.

Summary

NiSource Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.