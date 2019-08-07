Comparison of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG-C) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

Both Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 20.61 Just Energy Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 1.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Just Energy Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Just Energy Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Just Energy Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0% Just Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Just Energy Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 Just Energy Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Just Energy Group Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 76.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.23% of Just Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 34.88% are Just Energy Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7% Just Energy Group Inc. -3.07% -20.78% -5.19% -5.96% -8.68% 5.15%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock price has bigger growth than Just Energy Group Inc.

Summary

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais beats Just Energy Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.