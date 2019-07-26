Comparison of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) and Smart & Final Stores Inc. (NYSE:SFS)

We are contrasting Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) and Smart & Final Stores Inc. (NYSE:SFS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Grocery Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 24 0.00 N/A 1.25 16.45 Smart & Final Stores Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0.00% 11.3% 2.2% Smart & Final Stores Inc. 0.00% -31.1% -5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Smart & Final Stores Inc.’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Smart & Final Stores Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Smart & Final Stores Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and Smart & Final Stores Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0 0 0 0.00 Smart & Final Stores Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares and 93.5% of Smart & Final Stores Inc. shares. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s share held by insiders are 57.4%. Comparatively, 3.9% are Smart & Final Stores Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao -7.48% -13.19% -17.59% -3.54% -6.4% -0.29% Smart & Final Stores Inc. 1.23% 20.07% -1.64% 30.04% 35.67% 38.82%

For the past year Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had bearish trend while Smart & Final Stores Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao beats Smart & Final Stores Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. operates as a food retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. It operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry banner in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh perishables and everyday products, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies products. It also provides various private label products under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra!, Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice, Ambiance, Cattleman's Finest, First Street, Iris, La Romanella, Montecito, Simply Value, Sun Harvest, and Tradewinds brands. The company sells its products to household and business customers, restaurants, and caterers, as well as to various other foodservice businesses comprising food trucks and coffee houses through vendors and suppliers. As of July 25, 2017, it operated 313 grocery and foodservice stores, including 252 Smart & Final stores and 61 Cash & Carry stores. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Commerce, California.