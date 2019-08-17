Comparison of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 56 2.71 N/A 0.07 688.48 Zix Corporation 8 3.86 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 highlights Commvault Systems Inc. and Zix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Zix Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commvault Systems Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Commvault Systems Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Commvault Systems Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zix Corporation’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Commvault Systems Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Zix Corporation has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Commvault Systems Inc. and Zix Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Zix Corporation’s consensus price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 35.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Commvault Systems Inc. and Zix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 76.8%. About 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are Zix Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Zix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Zix Corporation beats Commvault Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.