Comparison of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

We are contrasting Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 59 3.21 N/A 0.07 755.76 Zendesk Inc. 78 15.46 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Commvault Systems Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Commvault Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Commvault Systems Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Commvault Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Commvault Systems Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Zendesk Inc. is $84.67, which is potential -7.77% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Commvault Systems Inc. and Zendesk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 0.08%. Insiders owned 8.2% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59% Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.