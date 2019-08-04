Comparison of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Both Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 57 2.82 N/A 0.07 688.48 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.56 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Commvault Systems Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Commvault Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. OneSpan Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Commvault Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Commvault Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Commvault Systems Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively OneSpan Inc. has an average price target of $19.67, with potential upside of 40.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares and 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 16.4% are OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance while OneSpan Inc. has 12.9% stronger performance.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Commvault Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.