Comparison of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

This is a contrast between Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 54 2.80 N/A 0.07 688.48 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.95 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Commvault Systems Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Commvault Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s 0.21 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Commvault Systems Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Commvault Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Commvault Systems Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 84.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. was more bearish than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.