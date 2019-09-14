Comparison of Community West Bancshares (CWBC) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares 10 2.30 N/A 0.82 11.75 Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.61 N/A 4.47 9.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Community West Bancshares and Chemung Financial Corporation. Chemung Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Community West Bancshares’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Chemung Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Community West Bancshares and Chemung Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.8% 0.9% Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.4 beta means Community West Bancshares’s volatility is 60.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chemung Financial Corporation’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.9% of Community West Bancshares shares and 36.1% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares. Community West Bancshares’s share owned by insiders are 17.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community West Bancshares -2.53% -0.41% -5.37% -3.79% -17.87% -3.79% Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64%

For the past year Community West Bancshares had bearish trend while Chemung Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Chemung Financial Corporation beats Community West Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.