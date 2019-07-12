Comparison of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System Inc. 63 6.00 N/A 3.23 19.88 Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 3.16 N/A 1.24 15.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Community Bank System Inc. and Byline Bancorp Inc. Byline Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Community Bank System Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Community Bank System Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.6% Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Community Bank System Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.9% of Byline Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Community Bank System Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Byline Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Bank System Inc. -2.13% 2.92% 2.18% 1.55% 7.58% 10.09% Byline Bancorp Inc. -1.77% 2.8% -0.41% -10.4% -8.07% 16.87%

For the past year Community Bank System Inc. was less bullish than Byline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Community Bank System Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Byline Bancorp Inc.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.