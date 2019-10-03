Comparison of Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 5 0.00 6.01M -0.51 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 203 1.61 53.53M 7.83 26.93

In table 1 we can see Communications Systems Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 128,740,655.06% -11% -8.8% Zebra Technologies Corporation 26,405,880.03% 33.6% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Communications Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Communications Systems Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Zebra Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Communications Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Communications Systems Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 9.02% and its average target price is $217.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.1% of Zebra Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Communications Systems Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.