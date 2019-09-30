Comparison of Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

We will be comparing the differences between Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 5 0.00 6.01M -0.51 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 22.24M -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Communications Systems Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 129,567,748.19% -11% -8.8% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 306,336,088.15% -135.5% -73.9%

Volatility & Risk

Communications Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Communications Systems Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Communications Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares and 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. Communications Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. was more bullish than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.