Comparison of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 17 0.38 N/A 0.49 29.08 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 139 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02

Table 1 demonstrates CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CommScope Holding Company Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ubiquiti Networks Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1%

Volatility & Risk

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The average price target of CommScope Holding Company Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 91.97%. Meanwhile, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s average price target is $106, while its potential downside is -4.15%. The results provided earlier shows that CommScope Holding Company Inc. appears more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bearish trend while Ubiquiti Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats CommScope Holding Company Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.