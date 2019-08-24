Comparison of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 19 0.34 N/A 0.49 29.08 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.53 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 49.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 49.1. Network-1 Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of CommScope Holding Company Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 135.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. has -12.87% weaker performance while Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 9.87% stronger performance.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats Network-1 Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.