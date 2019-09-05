Comparison of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Both Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Office industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.54 N/A 0.10 228.44 City Office REIT Inc. 12 3.67 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Columbia Property Trust Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 2.3% 1.5% City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Property Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. City Office REIT Inc. has a 0.43 beta and it is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Columbia Property Trust Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 City Office REIT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively City Office REIT Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.75, with potential downside of -5.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares and 77.9% of City Office REIT Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of City Office REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33% City Office REIT Inc. 0.81% 1.23% 7.75% 8.12% -1.82% 20.78%

For the past year Columbia Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than City Office REIT Inc.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors City Office REIT Inc.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (Â“NRAÂ”).