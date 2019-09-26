Comparison of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

As Savings & Loans companies, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. 35 4.78 N/A 2.44 15.45 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 4.21 N/A 1.75 13.91

In table 1 we can see Columbia Banking System Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Columbia Banking System Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3% OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Columbia Banking System Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s consensus target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 7.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Columbia Banking System Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 70.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69% OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc. was less bullish than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats OceanFirst Financial Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.