Comparison of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 2.76 N/A 0.00 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.16 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 366.93% and its average price target is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 21.43% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.