Comparison of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|5
|2.76
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|8.16
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 366.93% and its average price target is $24.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares and 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-0.97%
|-11.92%
|-14%
|-7.78%
|-42.05%
|21.43%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.18%
|-26.11%
|-21.08%
|-20.74%
|-48.45%
|-1.4%
For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 21.43% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.