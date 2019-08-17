Comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.63 N/A -0.80 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Analyst Recommendations

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 111.86% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.