Comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We will be contrasting the differences between CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|-0.02
|9.88M
|-4.06
|0.00
Demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1,462,187,361.25%
|0%
|-109.1%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 181.45% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was less bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
