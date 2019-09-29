Comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We will be contrasting the differences between CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,462,187,361.25% 0% -109.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 181.45% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was less bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.