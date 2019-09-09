Comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.89 N/A -0.80 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 98.32% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.