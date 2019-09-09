Comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.89
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the consensus price target of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 98.32% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
