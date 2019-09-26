Comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.86 N/A -0.80 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus price target and a 99.31% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 7.2%. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.