Comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.86
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
In table 1 we can see CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Analyst Ratings
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus price target and a 99.31% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 7.2%. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
