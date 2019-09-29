Comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

We are comparing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 2.40M -0.80 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 60,139,825.09% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 45,240,893.07% -27% -20.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 97.6%. Insiders held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was less bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.