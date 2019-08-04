Comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.39 N/A -0.80 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.54 N/A 2.30 19.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Cambrex Corporation is $49, which is potential 18.33% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 0%. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.