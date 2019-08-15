Comparison of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)

Both Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Collier Creek Holdings and Estre Ambiental Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Collier Creek Holdings and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Collier Creek Holdings and Estre Ambiental Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.3%. 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings had bullish trend while Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.