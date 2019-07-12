Comparison of Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 17 2.99 N/A 0.94 22.57 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.24 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Collectors Universe Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Collectors Universe Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5%

Liquidity

Collectors Universe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collectors Universe Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares. Comparatively, International Money Express Inc. has 65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74% International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc. has stronger performance than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors International Money Express Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.