Comparison of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.37 N/A -2.66 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 10.99 N/A -2.94 0.00

Demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.05 beta indicates that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta and it is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 70.91% upside potential and an average price target of $33.67. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 27.43% and its average price target is $21. The results provided earlier shows that Coherus BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.