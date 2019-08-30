Comparison of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

We will be comparing the differences between Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.66 N/A -2.66 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.83 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a beta of 3.05 and its 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 38.03% at a $30.2 average price target. On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 10.43% and its average price target is $108.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Coherus BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 0% respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.