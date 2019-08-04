Comparison of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Both Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 11.52 N/A -2.66 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 172.81 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.05. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 34.87% upside potential. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 318.33% and its average target price is $10.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Coherus BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 44.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.