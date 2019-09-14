Comparison of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.69 N/A -2.66 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.10 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Coherus BioSciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk & Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.41 beta and it is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 66.68% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33.67. Competitively the consensus target price of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 21.54% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.