Comparison of Coherent Inc. (COHR) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent Inc. 135 2.26 N/A 7.37 18.83 Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 48.63 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Coherent Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Coherent Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8% Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.81 beta indicates that Coherent Inc. is 81.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Aethlon Medical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Coherent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Coherent Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aethlon Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Coherent Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherent Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.60% and an $163.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coherent Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.2%. 0.6% are Coherent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35% Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75%

For the past year Coherent Inc. had bullish trend while Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Coherent Inc. beats Aethlon Medical Inc.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.