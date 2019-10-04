Comparison of Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Both Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 54 3.46 23.05M 2.52 20.79 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 42,963,653.31% 42% 25.6% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 40.23%. Insiders held 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.