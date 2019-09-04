Comparison of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

This is a contrast between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 12.77 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CohBar Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. XOMA Corporation on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. CohBar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CohBar Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

XOMA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 52.22% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.