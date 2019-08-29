Comparison of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Novavax Inc. 11 5.10 N/A -9.39 0.00

Demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Novavax Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CohBar Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CohBar Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.35, with potential downside of -78.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 30.7%. CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.85%. Comparatively, Novavax Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.